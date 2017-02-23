You are here: Home » Imperfect Beauty

February 23, 2017 | 1 Comment

Imperfect Beauty

by Thomas Donaldson

thomas-donaldson-1-head-and-torso-study

thomas-donaldson-2-figure-study-on-green-oil-on-canvas-100x80cm

thomas-donaldson-3-portrait-study

thomas-donaldson-4-standing-figure-oil-on-canvas-100x80cm

thomas-donaldson-5-figure-study-mixed-media-on-paper-56x38cm

thomas-donaldson-6-head-study-oil-on-canvas-120x120cm

thomas-donaldson-7-standing-figure-oil-on-canvas-100x80cm

thomas-donaldson-8-heads-with-grey-oil-on-paper-38x38cm

thomas-donaldson-9-head-study-ink-watercolour-and-acrylic-on-paper-27x18cm

thomas-donaldson-10-head-in-pink-oil-on-paper-38x38cm

thomas-donaldson-11-head-study-oil-on-canvas-120x120cm

thomas-donaldson-12-standing-figure-sara-mixed-media-on-paper-56x38cm

thomas-donaldson-studio-shot-dec-2016

 

thomas-donaldson-bio-picArtist: Thomas Donaldson

Thomas is an English figurative painter and Lecturer based in Asia. He received his Master’s degree from Newcastle University in 2000 and since then has taken part in numerous exhibitions globally. His visceral works depict the portrait/nude which has been a traditional subject within the history of painting, which is easily recognizable and has been painted over and over again. This familiarity with the subject and the ideal of beauty in an increasingly over photo-shopped media allows Thomas to develop the process of painting through abstraction, mark making and impasto and at the end of the process still have something that remains familiar although imperfect and slightly awkward.

Website: http://www.thomasdonaldson.biz

Facebook   https://www.facebook.com/thomas.donaldson.art

Instagram   https://www.instagram.com/thomasdonaldsonart/

Twitter       https://twitter.com/thomasdonaldson

Pinterest     https://www.pinterest.com/thomasdonaldson/

Tumblr       http://thomasdonaldsonart.tumblr.com/

 

 

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Categories: Art

Subscribe

Subscribe to our RSS feed and social profiles to receive updates.

One Comment on “Imperfect Beauty”

  1. Reply
    davidoldham
    February 24, 2017 at 3:49 am #

    Reblogged this on maisysabredavid.

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: