Nostalgic Times

by Laura Silvestre Bataller
I am from Castellón Spain,but I live in Benicssim. I’m a ceramist, a commercial ceramic designer, and also a mother. What I like the most is creative design and the Fine Arts, so in my free time I love to create works that are magical with touches of innocence and mystery. A simple photograph in a room, edited in a Venetian style with textures…creates a dream world of yesteryear…
The girl with a violin and a shadow is a masterpiece though!
Beautiful art. It made me smile 🙂
Great work
Very creative.
I love the imagery and contrast between all the different images!
Nicely done.
Nice
I love this aesthetic! Great pictures and very beautiful
Absolutely beautiful.
Two thumbs up for such a great work! 🙂
The blending of the material into the landscape is powerful– thank you for this!
Absolutely mesmerizing.
