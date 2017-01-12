You are here: Home » Nostalgic Times

January 12, 2017 | 10 Comments

Nostalgic Times

by Laura Silvestre Bataller

laura-silvestre-bataller-1

laura-silvestre-bataller-2

laura-silvestre-bataller-3

laura-silvestre-bataller-4

laura-silvestre-bataller-5

laura-silvestre-bataller-6

laura-silvestre-bataller-7

laura-silvestre-bataller-8

laura-silvestre-bataller-9

laura-silvestre-bataller-10

laura-silvestre-bataller-11

laura-silvestre-bataller-12

laura-silvestre-bataller-13

laura-silvestre-bataller-14

laura-silvestre-bataller-15

 

 

artist-laura-silvestre-batallerArtist: Laura Silvestre Bataller

I am from Castellón Spain,but I live in Benicssim. I’m a ceramist, a commercial ceramic designer, and also a mother. What I like the most is creative design and the Fine Arts, so in my free time I love to create works that are magical with touches of innocence and mystery. A simple photograph in a room, edited in a Venetian style with textures…creates a dream world of yesteryear…

www.facebook.com/viamyla

 

 

 

 

 

10 Comments on “Nostalgic Times”

  1. Reply
    vaish2893
    January 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm #

    The girl with a violin and a shadow is a masterpiece though!

  2. Reply
    myhearinglossstory
    January 22, 2017 at 3:25 pm #

    Beautiful art. It made me smile 🙂

  3. Reply
    renew or redo
    January 22, 2017 at 3:28 pm #

    Great work

  4. Reply
    Daniel Brown
    January 22, 2017 at 4:25 pm #

    Very creative.

    I love the imagery and contrast between all the different images!

    Nicely done.

  5. Reply
    mugegurler
    January 22, 2017 at 5:43 pm #

    Nice

  6. Reply
    us4p
    January 22, 2017 at 5:47 pm #

    I love this aesthetic! Great pictures and very beautiful

  7. Reply
    Gary Thomas
    January 22, 2017 at 5:53 pm #

    Absolutely beautiful.

  8. Reply
    Iriz Chan
    January 22, 2017 at 5:58 pm #

    Two thumbs up for such a great work! 🙂

  9. Reply
    Jessica Sahlstrom
    January 22, 2017 at 6:46 pm #

    The blending of the material into the landscape is powerful– thank you for this!

  10. Reply
    IAmMe
    January 22, 2017 at 6:48 pm #

    Absolutely mesmerizing.

