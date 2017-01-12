Nostalgic Times

by Laura Silvestre Bataller

Artist: Laura Silvestre Bataller

I am from Castellón Spain,but I live in Benicssim. I’m a ceramist, a commercial ceramic designer, and also a mother. What I like the most is creative design and the Fine Arts, so in my free time I love to create works that are magical with touches of innocence and mystery. A simple photograph in a room, edited in a Venetian style with textures…creates a dream world of yesteryear…

www.facebook.com/viamyla