So Close, So Far

by pastiche.in

Welcome to my surreal world. It’s not an effort, it’s a way of life. It is personal, it is intellectual, it is romantic and most of all, it is real.

All of us trying to forget someone. But I know I won’t be able to forget, I can only forgive.

Follow me down to the valley bellow. Moonlight is bleeding, out of your soul.

Please, take risks.

Fear keeps us focused on our past or worried about the future. If we can just learn to overcome our fear, we can realise that right now, we are okay.

At this moment, you can hear the voices and see the beautiful faces of our loved ones. But that’s not it. Life has much deeper meaning to itself and we must fulfil it. That can only be done by breaking the limits of human imagination, by doing the impossible. You won’t know until you try.

Never underestimate yourself. Every idea or a thought you get is worth a lot. People often think it’s not good enough and drop it but just give it some time and take it forward. You never know what’s worth what.

I will love you like I love the colour blue.

But, even if you colour them with beautiful feelings, they’ll still cry and they’ll still smile.

Yes, I’ve been failed a couple of times. There were situations where I felt this is just unreal and everything was falling apart. What do you do during these times?

Some people survive and talk about it. Some survive and go unnoticed. Some survive, heal and create.

I survived and inspired myself. Looking back tells me, I found parts of me that I thought never existed. Now, I just grow. The notion of getting better each day inspires me and I vow to help myself love life.

Remember, the pain you suffer is never wasted.

Everyone’s talking about escaping. Always thinking. Always dreaming.

So close, yet so far.

You can be the ocean, I’ll be the shore.

The burden is real, isn’t it?

Home? What does it mean? It’s different for different people.It might be a place, a thing, a moment to re-live, a feeling.

For me, it is a person.

Miles apart

they sat down near a window

face against the glass

He exhaled. She knew it was him.

Never knew the names

only the eyes.

He was a clown, she had cancer,

she never cried around him

he never wore a mask.

They stared at each other

infinity in the eyes

they both saw a never-ending path

they both found destiny.

Then came the day

he was left alone but in abundance

like a shattered piece of glass

with a less comforting silence.

Rest of the life he wrote his heart out

on a paper in his diary.

It was his imagination

and her love.

And every time it rained

each conversation a paperboat

floated away with a secret tale.

The worst thing is watching someone drown and not being able to convince them that they can save themselves by just standing up.

It then turns to one of those upsetting moments when you lose respect for someone you really cared.

One of the things I recently realised is that, people ruin beautiful things.

Travel, love, inspire, experience and tell nobody.

People expect.

People judge.

People kill happiness.

Digital lie.

People matter.

Talk to each other.

Look in the eyes instead of looking at the texts and mails.

Hold hands instead of holding phones.

Gather more moments and less pictures of those moments that you just wasted taking a picture.

Use the digital generation for what they are supposed to but don’t let it consume you.

Don’t forget that we live in a physical world where people, emotions and feelings matter.

Embrace them. Would you?

The planet is fine.

The people are fucked.

Can you see your days blighted by darkness?

Is it true you beat your fists on the floor?

Stuck in a world of isolation

While the ivy grows over the door – Pink Floyd( Lost for words)

Let’s celebrate the light and the space. We often underestimate them.

Artist: pastiche.in

I’m a Digital Artist from India, currently studying Architecture at Oxford School of Architecture. I make surreal collages to communicate ideas and emotions and I think that I’ve found a way for my brain to have orgasms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pastiche.in/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pastiche.in/

Society 6: https://society6.com/pasticheart